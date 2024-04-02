Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

