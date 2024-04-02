Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 39,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 26,361 shares.The stock last traded at $112.74 and had previously closed at $114.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,597,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $5,978,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

