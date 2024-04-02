Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hibbett (HIBB)

Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2024 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Hibbett had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/18/2024 – Hibbett had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,194. The company has a market cap of $850.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

