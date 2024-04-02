Investors Buy High Volume of Hecla Mining Call Options (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,029 call options.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 3,992,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,969. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,311 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

