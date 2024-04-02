IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $148,096,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $102,982,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 185,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,430. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

