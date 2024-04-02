Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Mark Kidd Sells 4,458 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,709. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.26, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $3,626,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

