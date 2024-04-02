IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 16,792 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

See Also

