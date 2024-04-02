iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
