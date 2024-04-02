iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,006. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

