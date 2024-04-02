iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 8,239,375 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

