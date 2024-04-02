iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 745,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,686. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.