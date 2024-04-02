iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

