iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 2,000,509 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,110,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,088 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. 1,167,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

