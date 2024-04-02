iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 782,579 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. 2,376,974 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

