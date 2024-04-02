iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,182,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,854,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

