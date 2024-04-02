iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 807.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000.

QUAL stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

