iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.79. 134,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

