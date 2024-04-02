iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.0% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.54. 36,589,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,125,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.