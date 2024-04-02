iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. 2,942,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

