iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

