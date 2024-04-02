iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.61. 181,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,150. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

