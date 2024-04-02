ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

ITT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ITT traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

