ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,800. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

