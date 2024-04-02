Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

