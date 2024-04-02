Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Featured Articles

