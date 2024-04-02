J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. 264,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,399. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

