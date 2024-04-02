Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Decreased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $33,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.29. 446,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,796. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.