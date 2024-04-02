Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $171.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

