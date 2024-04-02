Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 14.3 %

JAGX opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

