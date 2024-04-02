James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 48,456 shares.The stock last traded at $39.16 and had previously closed at $40.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

