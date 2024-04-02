JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 475 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.52. 405,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.09. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $262.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,769 shares of company stock worth $139,065,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

