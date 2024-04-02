JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $15.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.69. 251,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.08 and a 200 day moving average of $477.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

