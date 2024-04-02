JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

