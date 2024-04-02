JB Capital LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,410,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,480. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

