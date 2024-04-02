JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $168.52. 129,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,770. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $176.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.