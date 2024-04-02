JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,518 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

