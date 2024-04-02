JB Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 86,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 359,801 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.3 %

CLF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,371. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.