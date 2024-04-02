JB Capital LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,096,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $297.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,698. The company has a market capitalization of $288.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

