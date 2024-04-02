JB Capital LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. 116,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,450. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

