JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,126. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

