JB Capital LLC Sells 37,156 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,156 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. 1,262,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

