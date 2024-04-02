JB Capital LLC Takes $687,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

