JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.25 ($6.42).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 925 ($11.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,362.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.78.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 45,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,240.56). 51.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

