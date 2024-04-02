Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 392,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSW

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.