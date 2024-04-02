JinkoSolar (JKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2024 – JinkoSolar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/21/2024 – JinkoSolar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – JinkoSolar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/5/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – JinkoSolar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE JKS traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,684. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

