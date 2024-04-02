Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.99

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $131.84, with a volume of 968989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.65.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

