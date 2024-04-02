Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.99

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $131.84, with a volume of 968989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.98.
KSPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
