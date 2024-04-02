JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.90 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 2.0 %

JAGI traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.46). 271,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.32 million, a PE ratio of -34,800.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 309.33 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 371 ($4.66).

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

