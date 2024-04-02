JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. 330,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

