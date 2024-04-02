JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $189.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Shares of RGA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,867. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $131.29 and a 12 month high of $195.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

