Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock remained flat at $37.05 on Tuesday. 123,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,244 shares of company stock worth $7,960,214 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

