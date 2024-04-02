Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.89

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 45293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

